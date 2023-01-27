Save the date for Tuesday, February 7, at the DesertView Theater, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you are new to hiking in Arizona or have not hiked recently, you may want to learn about hiking in the Sonoran Desert from experienced SaddleBrooke Hiking Club Guides. If so, YOU ARE INVITED to attend a Hiking Orientation Presentation at 2 p.m., February 7, in the Desert View Theater at HOA-2. Among the topics to be discussed are how to prepare for the desert’s special conditions, how to choose the hike that is right for you, and what types of clothing and equipment are recommended. Overall, the tips should make hiking more enjoyable and safer for you.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

In addition to the Hiking Orientation Presentation, information will be shared about the SaddleBrooke Hiking Club itself, the types of hikes offered, and other club programs. This presentation is open to all SaddleBrooke residents who may be interested in hiking in Arizona. You do not have to be a member of the club to attend. For more information, call Tim Butler at (520) 825-0193 or Bruce Landeck at (913) 626-1560. We hope to see all those interested in hiking in our beautiful desert southwest at this special program.