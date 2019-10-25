Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene presents “HARVEST HALLELUJAH,” A Thanksgiving Eucharisteo, which is an original musical written by Deborah Prischmann Gryniewicz featuring Miriam, Mary and liturgical dancers.
JOY Luncheon will begin Friday, November 8, 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p,m., with a $5.00 fee. Journey through the sands of time from Egypt to Jerusalem and experience the miracles, majesty, love and grace of God with Biblical characters Miriam, Mary and liturgical dancers in an original musical presentation; fully orchestrated, performed and written by Deborah Prischmann Gryniewicz. She will be joined by Kelly Rose, Marni Sier and narrator (former radio talk show host) Jonathan Green.
ABOUT DEBRAH PRISCHMANN GRYNIEWICZ
Prior to becoming a SaddleBrooke resident Deborah and her husband, Ron lived in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. Deborah holds a Master of Music degree in Opera/Vocal Pedagogy from Temple University in Philadelphia (teaching voice class there) and a Bachelor of Music Education (K-12) from the University of Arizona, studying with Igor Gorin of the Metropolitan Opera on full vocal scholarship. Prior to recently relocating to Tucson, she was Adjunct Voice Faculty at the University of the Arts in Philadelphia and the founding director/instructor of the Meadowlark Vocal Studio in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. Deborah served as Vice President of the National Association of Teachers of Singing, Southern AZ Chapter. She has adjudicated for the NATS Eastern Region and for the Cal-Western Region student auditions. As a Vocal Clinician, she presents Vocal Workshops for Colleges; public and charter schools and churches. Vocal Directing credits include Equity theater, high school musicals, performing arts academies and church worship.
She was the embedded private vocal instructor at Marana High School and at Sonoran Science Academy. Deborah’s versatile professional vocal performing career encompassed Opera, Oratorio, Equity Musical Theater, Off-Broadway NY, as a soloist on Carnival Cruise Lines; as one of the “Voices of the Pops” with Grammy Award winner Peter Nero and the Philly Pops performing regularly at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts in Philadelphia (WPVI television coverage); and as a studio vocal artist recording regularly (1998-2009) for Alfred Music, (with singers from the New York Voices, the Fred Waring Pennsylvanians, the Grand Ole Opry, and Voices of Liberty from Disney World).She is the founder of Jubilant Voice Ministries, a non-profit outreach ministry of music and drama.
As a concert soloist, keynote speaker, composer and writer she traveled extensively throughout the Mid- Atlantic Region accompanied by her husband (as sound engineer) performing in manyvenues. She is the producer, co-writer, composer and one of the performers in her original musical dramas Daughters of The King, Voices of the King and Children of The King. As a songwriter, Deborah has produced 4 albums of her original music promoted on her website. Deborah is listed in Marquis Who’s Who (2007 -2019) for outstanding achievement in the field of music; honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award in the Performing Arts by Council Rock High School in Newtown, PA. and the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award for excellence in the Vocal Performing Arts in 2017. Deborah’s passion is to bring God’s Word to life through original music and drama/comedy portraying women of the Bible.