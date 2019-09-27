It’s almost time to buy your tickets for Chapter EP’s acclaimed P.E.O. Fashion Show and Luncheon!!
Each year, the sisters of Chapter EP hold this event to raise funds for scholarships awarded to women pursuing undergraduate and graduate degrees in the United States and Canada. This year’s theme for the event is “Gems of P.E.O.”
Please help our chapter support this wonderful endeavor by attending the Fashion Show and Luncheon on Friday, February 21, 2020. Doors open at 11 a.m., lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m.
Come see some Gems modeling the attractive clothing provided by Chico’s. Oh yes!! This year’s luncheon will feature your choice of one of two quiches, (one being a vegetarian version) accompanied by a salad and rich dessert.
Tickets sell for $30 and go on sale at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6, at the HOA-2 Office, located at 38759 S. Mountain View Boulevard. Don’t delay, as tickets sometimes sell out the first day. To add to the excitement, we will also hold a 50/50 drawing.
During this popular event, all of us can enjoy each other’s company, break bread together and raise money to assist young women pursue careers of their dreams and reach for the stars.
P.E.O. chapters support the educational and charitable funds of the P.E.O. Sisterhood but are not classified as charitable by the I.R.S. Therefore, donations to individual chapters do not meet the I.R.S. requirements for a charitable income tax donation. P.E.O. shall not be liable in any way for any goods and services supplied by third-party vendors or public establishments.