Our 2023 Variety Show cast is so excited for the opportunity to entertain you in our upcoming March 21st and 22nd shows of Pages from the Great American Songbook. Celebrating the music of Broadway, Hollywood, and the radio, our show highlights those time honored standards of the mid 1920’s to the end of the 1950’s. Created by amazing artists like Duke Ellington, Fats Waller, Irving Berlin, George and Ira Gershwin, Cole Porter, and others, these songs continue to be interpreted by artists like Harry Connick, Jr., Michael Bublé, and Dianna Krall. From touching ballads and torch songs to uptempo swing and jazz influenced song and dance, there is something for everyone.

Many of our cast members are seasoned performers from other SaddleBrooke performing groups: SaddleBrooke Singers, Sonoran Singers, SaddleBrooke Barbershop Chorus, SaddleBrooke SilverBelles, Coyote Country Cloggers, and the SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club. Our production numbers feature different types of performances — solos, duets, quartets, show choirs, pianists, and various forms of dance. Linda Griffin, a former Variety Show Music Director, will amaze you with her rendition of “Ain’t Misbehavin.’” A show choir group made up of SaddleBrooke Singers will have you toe-tapping to a delightful medley of Gershwin swing songs, and two sultry siren songs, “That Old Black Magic” and “Fever,” sung by Tina Wrbanek and Cheri Emahiser will really entertain you. These are just a few of the many songs you will enjoy.

The production team of Director Gail Nelli, Assistant Director Monica Gray, and Dance Coordinator, Ann Kurtz have helped to fine tune performances to bring out the best in their cast. Many thanks to Dale Tate for his expertise from the sound booth and Alex Infald for his expertise in lighting design that so enhances the quality of our show. Being new to our roles, we appreciate all the help from HOA2’s Liz Lawson, Lifestyle Manager, and Darbie Baker, DVPAC Theater Manager, who worked so hard to help us learn the ropes about the producing side of creating a show.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

If you have not yet purchased your tickets for Pages from the Great American Songbook, time is running out! To see our shows held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21 and 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, act quickly. On sale now for $28, tickets can be purchased at the HOA-2 Admin Building by calling (520) 818-1000, Ext. 4, or by going in-person. Tickets can also be purchased online at dvpac.net. We welcome you to attend an enjoyable evening being entertained by your talented SaddleBrooke neighbors. See you there!