SaddleBrooke is home to many talented artists, one of which is Pam Brunelle (PJ). Pam and her husband, Gary, moved to SaddleBrooke in 2004 after a three-year move to Palm Desert, California. Pam retired from a 31-year career in education in Washington State. Pam and Gary felt the Tucson desert fit their lifestyle and needs perfectly.
Pam’s art medium is metalsmithing. She got started because her mother, who is an artist in many mediums, was unable to continue metalsmithing due to arthritis in her hands. Pam’s mother wondered what she could do with all her tools, so in 2010, Pam decided she would like to try her hand at metalsmithing as she now had the tools!
SaddleBrooke was not offering classes at this time, so Pam contacted the Pima Parks and Recreation Department and found an instructor who taught metalsmithing. Her instructor, Hilary, offered classes in a variety of techniques.
Pam designs one-of-a-kind pieces of jewelry. Pam uses argenteum, sterling silver, copper, and bronze. She loves a variety of fabrication techniques, some of which include, lost wax casting, nature casts, etching, pencil art, and alcohol ink on metals. Enhancing her pieces with fabulous stones and gemstones is like putting the cherry on the sundae!
One of the things Pam enjoys the most is when she sees someone wearing a piece of her jewelry, they have purchased from her, and they tell her how much they love it.
Pam is thrilled the SaddleBrooke Silversmith and Lapidary Club is now offering classes. One of her favorite things about taking classes is being able to bounce ideas off the other artists.
Gary, Pam’s husband, is her most important supporter. He helped her create a perfect studio with lots of tools and stations for different workspaces. He also critiques her work.
Pam feels jewelry is a very personal thing, and she says, “if you don’t love, love, love it—you can’t buy it”. Her pieces are designed to be worn and not placed in a dark drawer never to be seen and appreciated. This is how “Impulse Jewelry by PJ” was born. Pam’s tag line is…. “Go ahead indulge yourself or make a friend or relative feel special with a gift, just because!”
It was such a pleasure talking with Pam about her jewelry. Pam participates in the SaddleBrooke Art and Craft Fairs. Hopefully, you can stop by to meet her, and see her beautiful jewelry. You won’t be disappointed.