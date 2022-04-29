Pam Smith took her first art class in November 1997 while living in Illinois. “It was a watercolor class. I learned that watercolors are not very forgiving. Over the years, I dabbled in acrylics, pastels and even colored pencils— that’s too tedious for me— and I haven’t yet tried oils or alcohol inks” she noted.

After retiring in 2015, moving to SaddleBrooke and getting settled, she decided to once again explore art. “And then the pandemic closed down everything,” she remembered. “So I turned to YouTube. I saw some videos on pouring and thought that would be fun to explore. I work with thinned down acrylics. They are very messy,” she warned. “I work in my den and cover everything in plastic table cloths from the Dollar Store,” she laughed. “I get my squirt bottles and plastic cups there, too. That way, my colors are ready when I get the urge to paint,” she explained, showing a cabinet shelf filled with bottles of pre-mixed paint. “I can get the surface covered and be ready to paint in 10 minutes.”

Smith explained that pouring is all about getting the right density of paint and colors that work together. “There are numerous techniques to try out. One results in bubbles or pearls of paint. Another, called Dutch Pours, involves using a hair dryer to move the paint around the canvas.”

“I’ve discovered that it doesn’t work to be too picky or too tight. Pouring gets me to loosen up,” she said. “I have to be in the right mood and often I wait ‘til the last minute. Since I pre-thin my colors, it’s a matter of spreading out the plastic and getting out the roasting pan I use to hold the paint overflow. I also spread out a disposable absorbent bed pad on my counter, just in case of a spill. Then, it’s a simple matter of mixing the colors in a cup and flipping and lifting.”

“Painting gets my mind off everything else. I try different color combinations and different approaches,” she said. “Sometimes I leave some white space. Sometimes I use a straw, blowing through it to make the edges lacy. I always like a splash of something that adds contrast for interest.”

“At first, I wasn’t sure I would fit into the SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild. I’m mostly self-taught and a dabbler,” Smith explained. “Everyone has been so welcoming, friendly and encouraging. You don’t have to be accomplished to take part. People are ready to share ideas and will offer feedback if you ask for it.”

“I’m looking forward to taking in-person classes and getting back into watercolor and trying new media. The dues are minimal and classes are discounted for members,” she said. “The Guild is a great place to meet like-minded people and to take your work as far as you want. The non-critique sessions (third Wednesdays at 9 a.m.) are open to everyone. They are a good place to learn about the processes others are using and to get suggestions on your work, as well.”

For more information about the SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild and their activities, visit them online at saddlebrookefinearts.org.