SaddleBrooke Paper Crafters met on Saturday, October 5, for a special event to celebrate World Card Making Day, which was started in 2006 by Paper Craft magazine. The event is an annual affair and is held on the first Saturday of October to help inspire crafters to get a jump start on holiday card making.
Organized by Kris Holmes, Angela Stokes and Marge Wong, our theme was making birthday cards that were donated to Senior Village, our club’s outreach program for the year. Each Senior Village member receives a birthday card created by our members. We made over 100 cards!!
Interested in attending one of our SaddleBrooke meetings? Come, join us at any monthly meeting-we welcome visitors! Stop by HOA-1 Craft Room 4 on the second Wednesday of each month at 12:30 p.m. For more information, you can also contact our VP Kris Holmes at (520) 825-2105.