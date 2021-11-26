Our next Texas Two Step and Western Waltz classes will start on Monday, January 10 in the Mountainview Ballroom. The beginners class will meet at 6 p.m., the intermediate class will meet at 7 p.m. The series of classes will run through February. We recommend leather soled shoes or cowboy boots as leather soles help our feet to glide. Sandals are not recommended, they put our toes in peril! We try to make our classes fun, because dancing is fun, so learning to dance should also be fun. Dancing is a great aerobic activity, that allows you to hold your partner in your arms at the same time. The Texas Two Step is the easiest dance to learn… four steps forward, repeat. Since we do many of the same dance steps in the Waltz, there is a logical progression in learning that next.
Our Partner Pattern dances classes will continue on Tuesdays, in the Mariposa room in DesertView. Our next series will begin on Tuesday, January 11. Our beginners class starts at 6 p.m., our intermediate class will start at 7 pm. These dances are a fun alternative to our Two Step and Waltz. Partner Pattern dances progress around the floor, usually with the lady beside her Partner, on his right. We call this the Sweetheart position. We learn Cha-Chas, waltzes, and swing pattern dances that can be danced to a variety of songs. The counts vary from 10, 16, up to 64, then repeat. We go slow, take the time to make sure our dancers learn the combinations, and repeat. Learning these dances is fun!
Partners Western Dance Club will try to have a free, open, disc-jockey dance monthly, and dances with Wild Ride playing for us also are scheduled monthly. Our first Club dance in 2022, with Wild Ride will be on Saturday, January 15. Tickets are usually $10 per person for club members. We have a great group of country western dancers. Club membership is $15 per person. When we have a dinner dance, ticket prices depend on the dinner price. Our second dance in 2022, will be with Wild Ride, on Friday, February 25. Our last scheduled dance, in March, is on Thursday, March 24. Come, grab your Partner, and your Neighbors, and learn how to have a ground pounding, boot stomping good time! Yee Haw!
Email Jane Gromelski, the President of Partners Western Dance Club at JaneWesternDance@aol.com.