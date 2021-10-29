Our next Texas Two Step and Western Waltz classes will start on Monday, January 10 in the Mountainview Ballroom. The beginner’s class will meet at 6 p.m. and the intermediate class will meet at 7 p.m. The series of classes will run through February.
We recommend leather soled shoes or cowboy boots. The leather soles also help our feet glide. Sandals are not recommended, they put our toes in peril! We try to make our classes fun, because dancing is fun, so learning to dance should also be fun. Dancing is a great aerobic activity, that allows you to hold your partner in your arms at the same time. The Texas Two Step is the easiest dance to learn…. Four steps forward, repeat. Since we do many of the same dance steps in the Waltz, there is a logical progression in learning that next.
Our Partner Pattern dances classes will continue on Tuesdays, running thru the month of December, in the Mariposa room in Desertview. Our Beginners class starts at 6 p.m., Our Intermediate class will start at 7 p.m. These dances are a fun alternative to our Two Step and Waltz. Partner Pattern dances progress around the floor, usually with the lady beside her Partner, on his right. We learn Cha Chas, waltzes, and swing Pattern dances that can be danced to a variety of songs. The counts vary from 10, 16, up to 64, then repeat.
We go slow to take the time to make sure our dancers learn the combinations and repeat. Learning these dances is fun! If you have missed these classes in the Fall, we will begin a new series, on Tuesday, January 11.
Partners Western Dance Club will try to have a DJ dance monthly, and dances with Wild Ride playing for us also are scheduled, monthly. Our first Club dance with Wild Ride will be on Thursday, November 18. Tickets are $10 per person for club members. We have a great group of country western dancers. Club membership is $15 per person. Our second dance with Wild Ride will be on Sunday, December 12. Come, grab your partner, and your neighbors, and learn how to have a ground pounding, boot stomping good time! Yee Haw!
Email Jane Gromelski, President, with questions at JaneWesternDance@aol.com.