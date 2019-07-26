Partners Western Dance Activities, Summer, 2019.
Partners Western Dance Club will continue dancing in the Summer months, in the Mountainview Ballroom, on Mondays, at 6 p.m. These are not classes, but informal practices. Harry and Dottie Adams, have volunteered to provide music and will organize the practices, so we don't forget all the dances we have learned. As Harry says, “Its 100 degrees outside and air conditioned in the Ballroom room” come have fun dancing. Since they volunteer, the schedule depends on their availability. Email me (see below) to get on the summer email list. Or email Dottie at Adamsfamilyjm@gmail.com.
Dottie and Harry will also host and DJ, informal dances at HOA1 on Wednesday every month.
In mid October, Jane and Stan Gromelski, SaddleBrooke residents, will offer Beginner and Intermediate Texas 2 Step and Western Waltz dance classes again, on Wednesdays, starting at 6pm. Classes will begin on October 16. They will run for 5 weeks, and we ask for a contribution of $40 per couple.
We try to make classes relaxed and fun, it is easier to learn when you are having fun, and we dance because it is FUN!
On Thursdays, we will continue to offer Beginners Partner Pattern dance classes at 6 p.m., and Intermediate classes will start at 7 p.m. These Pattern Pattern dances offer a change of pace for our dancers. Some are easy, others more complicated, but they are all part of the challenge and fun of Western dance. Please contribute $4 per person, per class.
The Partners Western Dance Club has dances scheduled the first club dance on Saturday November 16 with Wild Ride, the next dance will be December 3rd, and we will also have a pre-New Year dance on December 29. Wild Ride will play for them all.
Dance. Club membership is $15 per person, and open to all SaddleBrooke residents. We will also have open dances on the 3rd Wednesdays of October and December in the Vermilion room of the SaddleBrooke Club House. Volunteer Djs will provide the music. Be prepared for a number of ground pounding, boot stomping Dance opportunities. Yee Haw!
Grab your partner, some friends and come join the growing number of Western dancers here in SaddleBrooke.
For information email: janewesterndance@aol.com
Club website: SBPartnersWesternDance.wordpress.com