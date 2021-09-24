Our Texas Two Step and Western Waltz classes will start on Monday, October 11 in the Mountainview Ballroom. The beginner’s class will meet at 6 p.m., with the intermediate class meeting at 7 p.m.! The series of classes will end Monday, November 15. After dancing on the Volleyball courts in the Spring, we are excited to be back on a wood floor, which is much easier to glide across. We recommend leather soled shoes or cowboy boots, as the leather soles also help our feet glide. Sandals are not recommended, as they put our toes in peril!
We try to make our classes f-u-n, because dancing is fun, so learning to dance should also be really fun. Dancing is a great aerobic activity, that allows you to hold your partner in your arms at the same time. The Texas Two Step is the easiest dance to learn…. four steps forward, repeat. Since we do many of the same dance steps in the Waltz, there is a logical progression in learning that next.
Our Partner Pattern dances classes will meet on Tuesdays, starting October 12 in the Mariposa room in DesertView. The beginner’s class starts at 6 p.m., with intermediate classes starting at 7 p.m. These classes run through the month of December. They are a fun alternative to our Two Step and Waltz classes.
Partner Pattern dances progress around the floor, usually with the lady beside her Partner, on his right. We learn Cha Chas, waltzes, and swing Pattern dances that can be danced to a variety of songs. The counts vary from 10, 16, up to 64, then repeat. We go slow, take the time to make sure our dancers learn the combinations, and repeat. Learning these dances is fun!
Partners Western Dance Club will try to have a disc -jockey dance monthly, and dances with Wild Ride playing for us are scheduled monthly. Our Club dances will begin in November. We have a great group of country western dancers, and we are all anxious to get back on the dance floor. Our first Club dance will be on Thursday, November 18. Tickets are $ 10 per person for club members. Club membership is $15 per person.
Come, grab your Partner, and your Neighbors, and learn how to have a ground pounding, boot stomping good time! Yee Haw!
Have questions? Email me, Jane Gromelski, President Partners Western Dance Club at JaneWesternDance@aol.com.