This month we are pleased to introduce two of SaddleBrooke’s talented writers, John D. Smith and Patricia Fremont-Smith. Both write in a variety of forms with an emphasis on poetry.
Patricia was born in Cincinnati, Ohio where she graduated from Sycamore High School. She earned her bachelor’s degree in Liberal Arts at University of the Pacific, Stockton, California. After working for several years, Patricia returned to UPSC doing post-graduate studies in the Art Department.
John was born in Belle Plaine, Kansas then moved to Wichita while in high school and later attended the University of Kansas, obtaining two degrees. He then earned his doctoral degree at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. Between his schooling, he served four years in the Marine Corps. Later, he taught for three years at the University of Wyoming and then the University of the Pacific, where he met Patricia. John’s specialty was the English Renaissance and he taught courses in literature and writing. For the last few years of his career he focused, as an administrator and teacher, on interdisciplinary general education.
John’s interest in literature began very early, but his writing was a sideline until 2013 at which time Patricia organized his “stacks” of writings and gave him the needed push to publish.
Patricia has always loved literature and has written poems, but she became a serious writer two years ago.
Patricia and John share a home office which serves as their writing space. They tell us "a writer's needs are simple: quill, pencil, pen, typewriter or computer." They both work with Apple computers. For both, the enjoyment of their craft comes from having an idea or vision, and the satisfaction of getting it into shape "by revising it and polishing it until it’s right and rings true."
John and Patricia have been to Europe, Mexico, and much of the United States. Their current plans are to see more of beautiful Arizona. In 2006, they moved from their longtime home in Stockton, California to SaddleBrooke, after studying many retirement communities. With its lovely setting, amenities, activities and housing choices, SaddleBrooke was a clear winner.
The two of them joined the SaddleBrooke Gift Shop in autumn of 2019 to present their writings. Patricia published a collection of her beloved deceased sister's poems (the net proceeds go to the Senior Village at SaddleBrooke). John also sells his book of poems in the shop.
Come visit John and Patricia at the Gift Shop. Both enjoy talking with customers and like being connected to the shop's creative members. They suggest "when you think of gifts for others or for yourself, think of the SaddleBrooke Gift Shop as it is a rich source in a small space."
