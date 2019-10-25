It was a rainy Friday evening in June. I outlasted my compadres at our Capitol Hill office. The Congressman left early that morning for a flight back to the district. With my feet up on the desk, I leaned back in the chair, facing the white Capitol Dome. It was scarcely visible through storm clouds. Sheets of rain streamed down the window panes, flowing out over the sash. The sound was reassuring, as my mind emptied.
Reaching for the stack of morning mail, heaped on the floor behind me, I pulled out a newspaper and skimmed pages. A congressional press secretary needs to stay up on things. Legendary New York columnist Jimmy Breslin gripped my interest. Not because of the storyline, but because it was published in the D.C. paper. Seems the prince of print had taken a summer columnist assignment in Washington. His piece was about the tunnel systems under, and around the Capitol Hill office buildings, the hidden gems where staff can go for coffee, a smoke, or quiet time.
Jimmy didn’t see it that way. It was undoubtedly a dating zone, according to his hair-trigger humor. People go there, meet a new squeeze. The rest was their business. Sensibly, I wrote him a letter. Where exactly is this place?
A couple of days later, a call came in. It went something like this: Hey Jerry. Yep. This is Jimmy Breslin. With that foghorn voice, no doubt it was him. All I could get out was another yep. He informed me, in no uncertain terms, that disclosure of the location would forever be locked in his thick Irish head. We both had a good laugh. I welcomed him to byzantine Perdition on the Potomac. He thanked me. We promised to meet.
Then he said he’d just show up at my office. I told him he couldn't waltz into a House Office Building. He wanted to know why. Because you’ll scare the hell out of my Congressman. Ah, he doesn't know me, he snickered. He knows your voice Jimmy, and he’ll figure he’s in for some lousy newspaper investigation. That puts me on the dime. Sure, sure he said and hung up.
Later that summer, I ran into the word illuminator from the Big Apple at a watering hole on the Hill. I knew it was him when I walked through the door. His klaxon voice overwhelmed the crowd with a brashness that distinguished Jimmy from anyone else in the world. The celebrated newspaperman recounter had a tribe of people staked out around him as he proffered the world according to Breslin. It was nearly biblical in vaudevillian style. The man could filibuster the Senate for days.
As he continued pontificating, I ordered four fingers of Irish neat for the two of us and held his tumbler out. He took hold, drawing down the whiskey. I reminded him of when we spoke on the phone and that he never told me where his love shack hookup place was in the tunnels. Jimmy grabbed my hand with his meaty paws, as we went through the rituals of ancient, ancestral, manly, greetings. I felt like old lost family from Europe. He, calling me his Irish Goombah. I told him I was Scottish.
We enjoyed a kindred spirit, he a brusque New Yorker and me a southside Chicago boy. Our unconventional languages and craft were forever faithfully woven. As the night angled off into early morning hours, we bid our goodbyes. My ears ringing from that booming voice of my new hero rendered me deafened. He said something profound like keep range and distrust in your heart, never blow a deadline, Jerry. Again, I begged him to tell me where the underground oasis was. Jimmy retorted a cavalier, flamboyant NEVEEER, tossing the word over his shoulder while doing an Irish jig. Under a puff of blue cigar smoke, he strolled out the door into the nocturnal elements.
James Earle Breslin died on March 19, 2017. He was 88.
Jerry Wilkerson lives in SaddleBrooke. He is a former press secretary for two U.S. Congressmen, a prior Chicago CBS radio reporter and talk show host, who is a naval veteran, and served as a Police Commissioner. Email: franchise@att.net.