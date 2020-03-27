For me, there’s nothing that gets my creative juices flowing like an outing with other photographers. At the very base level, a scheduled activity with a common purpose helps me set some time aside to do something I really enjoy. It also provides time to interact with others of similar ilk and I always learn something new. And— I almost always come back from the outing with a few photographs I really like!
We are fortunate that both SaddleBrooke photography clubs have regular field trip with events scheduled months ahead. Some are regular activities like “Rodeo Days,” “Day of the Dead” and “Tombstone Days” activities. Some are special events that may include an overnight stay, like hot air balloon gatherings at Lake Havasu and Page, Arizona. Photographers of any skill level and spouses are always welcome.
My wife and I just returned from a Field Trip Special Event to photograph Sand Hill Cranes and Snow Geese at a Winter home on Whitewater Draw, just North of Douglas in Southeast Arizona. Our hosts and owners of the Whitewater Draw home were Bill and Jet George. Bill heads up the field trip activity for the Digital Photography club of SaddleBrooke (DIGS).
While it is only about a two-and-a-half-hour trip from Saddlebrooke to the wash, we planned to photograph the birds at sunrise and sunset, so the George’s arranged for us to stay at the Historic Gadsden Hotel in Douglas. We were given a tour of the hotel by one of the owners and got to hear about the history and renovations under way. The Gadsden itself provided some interesting photo opportunities.
We photographed the birds at three different times: Around Noon on the first day, upon our arrival from SaddleBrooke, at Sunset that same day and again at sunrise the next day. The lighting conditions were very different at each time, with my favorite time being before and during sunrise, sometimes referred to as the Blue and Golden hours of light. We did pay a price for the sunrise photography. The car thermometer registered around 19 degrees when we arrived at WhiteWater Draw around 6 a.m.
On our return to SaddleBrook later that morning, we stopped by a Donkey rescue facility at Gammons Gulch, just North of Benson. There, we learned that Donkeys have very similar dispositions as dogs. They love attention and like to have their heads and ears scratched. Some more great photo opportunities!
Six couples went on the trip. Along the way, we made some new friends, talked a lot about photography, and enjoyed some good food and adult beverages— and brought back some great photos! If you don’t belong to a Photography Club in SaddleBrooke yet, field trips are one more good reason to join!
If you want more info on any of the topics covered in this column, have general questions or comments, or an idea for a future column, please send me an email at PhotographyForEveryone@hagedon.net. And don’t forget to visit the “Saddlebag Notes” photography web pages on their website, (www.saddlebagnotes.com/photography).