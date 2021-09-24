I've always wanted to play the piano and now I am going to learn right here in SaddleBrooke!
Looking for something interesting to do for the fall? Tired of the same activities? Why not try making music and learning to play the piano together with others. Maybe playing the piano is something you always wanted to do but never took the time. Now is your chance to give it a try.
Classes will be held on Monday mornings, starting Monday, October 18 and going for eight weeks in the Cactus Room of HOA-2 MountainView Clubhouse across from the Ballroom. The best part of learning this way is that you get to learn with friends. Making music together adds a recreational quality to learning and helps make it more stress free. This will be a recreational music making class that focuses on having fun while making music.
The instructor for the class is Gloria Singleton, who has been inspiring students of all ages for more than 30-years. With a masters degree in piano pedagogy, Gloria seeks to make piano playing accessible to people of all ages and walks of life, believing that music making is for everyone and that anyone can do it. No matter your background, playing the piano can be fun and rewarding.
Classes are forming now. More advanced classes available also. Please contact Gloria Singleton by phone at (520) 404-4459 or email Gloria@singletonaz.com for a consultation and information. Cost for the eight-week session is $160, plus the cost of the book ($20). Classes will be limited to six adults, so call now to get in on the fun.