When: Thursday, March 2, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Where: The Hungry Fox, 4637 E. Broadway Blvd., Tucson 85711

Today, we will take a look at a number of objects, sites, and people in Tucson and the story behind them. The focus will be on the history and public art of Tucson. Items include the facade of the Arizona History Museum, Maynard Dixon’s paintings, Locomotive 1673, Rattlesnake Bridge, the John Greenway statue, and Jules Flin and the origins of El Charro. The goal is to make life more enjoyable by appreciating our surroundings.

Alan Kruse is a long-time member of Pathfinders. He arrived in Tucson in 1970 to attend graduate school at the University of Arizona and went on to teach Chemistry at Pima Community College for 28-years before retiring in 2002. He developed Kruse Arizona Tours which drew enthusiastic clients from 2002 to 2019. His encyclopedic knowledge of local culture earned him the title “the king of local tours” by the Arizona Daily Star, a vice-presidency of the Southern Arizona Guides Association, and membership at the Metropolitan Tucson Convention and Visitors Bureau. He provided both historic Tucson walking tours as well as coach tours throughout Southwestern states focusing on history, music, theater, and art.

Cost: $25

For more information, call Bob Stuart (520) 825-4239), or Tommy Friedman (520) 591-8975). Call Tommy for an official flier with registration. More Information available by emailing azpathfinders@yahoo.com.