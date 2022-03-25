While Portugal is not a large country with about 10 million people, it is truly a unique travel destination, providing major delight for tourists! You will revel in its history, culture, wines and food, its many UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and its famous pousadas (historic lodgings turned into quality hotels). You may remember your childhood history classes about Portugal and its Age of Discovery in the 15th and 16th centuries when it created a global empire in Asia, Africa, and South America. And you may even remember some of its important explorers such as Vasco de Gama who discovered the sea route to India, as well as Ferdinand Magellan who discovered the channel at the tip of South American linking the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. But, today, Portugal is enjoying an internal tourism boom, sparked by river cruises on the Duoro in the northern part of the country. But to really enjoy Portugal, you might want to consider a land tour to appreciate its interior and its long western coastline, which gave rise to its great ship building and navigation heritage.
There are many options for small group escorted tours or customized private tours, the latter being my choice for touring. Also, my choice for where to stay will be pousadas. These are small hotels, created from historic buildings such as castles, monasteries, palaces, or hospitals. In them, you can be assured of gorgeous views coupled with great service and hospitality in ancient settings (but with modern conveniences). Now, let’s talk about what you might want to include in your trip to Portugal, where you will need about 10-days. While a river cruise on the Duoro in the north is wonderful, there really is much more to see in other areas of the country beyond those wonderful vineyards.
You can start by flying into the hilly capital of Portugal, filled with UNESCO heritage sites. Here, I suggest you seek out Pousada de Palmela, a small hotel located outside the city, converted from an old monastery. Its unique location offers a wonderful view of adjoining historic chapel and castle fortress. You can spend several days touring in and around Lisbon. For starters, you will want to see Monastery of Jeronimos, whose rich ornate carvings reflect the tremendous wealth gained during the Age of Discovery. Also high on a hill is St. George’s Castle, built by the Moors. Down in the city, you can wander around in the Alfama area, one of the oldest historic neighborhoods, filled with cobblestone streets, winding alleys, and many little shops and cafes. Another similar area is Belem, where you will see the iconic Belem Tower (UNESCO site). In and around Lisbon on the coast are the towns of Sintra, a medieval town, and Cascais. In fact, you might consider spending one to two nights at the end of your trip in the Pousada Pestana Cidadela built into the 15th century city fortress of Cascais, which once served as the residence for the royal family.
After exploring Lisbon and surrounding areas, consider traveling east to the small town of Vila Vicosa, and check into Pousada Convento Vila Vicosa, built into a 16th century convent in a town known for its medieval castle and royal palace. From there you can go north and discover the small interior town of Viseu and the Pousada de Viseu, set in a former hospital in the center of the city. Heading further north to the coastal city of Porto (a UNESCO site), you will discover Pestana Palacio do Freixo, a magnificent 18th century palace situated at the mouth of the Douro in the town of Porto. If you decide on a river cruise, you can embark from Porto but you can also do some touring out to the terraced vineyards and hilltop castles from the world’s oldest wine region.
Depending on your time and your itinerary, here are a few other stunning places you might want to include, particularly the UNESCO sites in these unique towns. Evora is a small town in the southeastern part of Portugal, which dates back from 57 BC and was invaded by barbarians, Romans, Visigoths and Moors. Its town center is enclosed by medieval walls with Roman ruins. Tomar, a beautiful, quaint town on the banks of the Nabao River, is an interior city two hours north of Lisbon with the dramatic UNESCO Convent of the Order of Christ (Castle of Knights Templar). It started in 1160 to defend against the Moors, and is considered to be a brilliant architectural achievement, a bastion of power and faith. Guimares, three hours north of Lisbon is a 9th century city, with a spectacular castle built to defend against the Moors.
These, by no means, are all of the sights of beauty and historical interest in Portugal. Your trip there will depend on your interests and the time you have to view as many as possible.
If you are interested in going to Portugal, please contact me for help with a great trip. Linda Stack is owner of TRAVELINDA, LLC and can be reached at LLStack9597@gmail.com.