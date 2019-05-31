We have a lot of relatives in Southern California and one day, while visiting my sister-in-law, she introduced us to the following recipe. Delicious!
You’ll think you died and gone to heaven!
1 Cup chopped Walnuts
1 Cup Flour
½ Cup Oleo
Mix and press into a 9 x 13 pan and bake at 350 degrees until it looks set and a light golden color. Ovens vary so do not burn. Let cool for 25 or 30 minutes.
Next, you’ll need:
8 oz. Cream Cheese (best at room temperature)
1 Cup powdered (confectioner’s) Sugar
1 large Cool Whip
1 small pkg. vanilla instant pudding
1 small pkg. chocolate instant pudding
2 Cups Milk
1st Layer: Beat cream cheese and powdered sugar until smooth and spread over baked layer
2nd Layer: Spread ½ of the Cool Whip
3rd Layer: Mix both puddings with the 2 Cups Milk and let stand until it begins to thicken (about 5 minutes) and then spread over Cool Whip layer. Chill for a short time (15 to 20 minutes) and spread the remaining Cool Whip over top.
Top: Shave some chocolate (Hershey Bar) and sprinkle on top with chopped walnuts
Go directly to Heaven; do not save any for the following day or someone else will beat you to it.