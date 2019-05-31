SBN-Logo-Cooks-Corner.jpg

We have a lot of relatives in Southern California and one day, while visiting my sister-in-law, she introduced us to the following recipe. Delicious!

You’ll think you died and gone to heaven!

1 Cup chopped Walnuts

1 Cup Flour

½ Cup Oleo

Mix and press into a 9 x 13 pan and bake at 350 degrees until it looks set and a light golden color. Ovens vary so do not burn. Let cool for 25 or 30 minutes.

Next, you’ll need:

8 oz. Cream Cheese (best at room temperature)

1 Cup powdered (confectioner’s) Sugar

1 large Cool Whip

1 small pkg. vanilla instant pudding

1 small pkg. chocolate instant pudding

2 Cups Milk

1st Layer: Beat cream cheese and powdered sugar until smooth and spread over baked layer

2nd Layer: Spread ½ of the Cool Whip

3rd Layer: Mix both puddings with the 2 Cups Milk and let stand until it begins to thicken (about 5 minutes) and then spread over Cool Whip layer. Chill for a short time (15 to 20 minutes) and spread the remaining Cool Whip over top.

Top: Shave some chocolate (Hershey Bar) and sprinkle on top with chopped walnuts

Go directly to Heaven; do not save any for the following day or someone else will beat you to it.