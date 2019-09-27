It’s a year away – my 55th high school reunion. And, even as I write this, many of my classmates have started planning for this momentous occasion. My head is spinning, for, I ask myself, how could fifty-five years have passed so quickly? Fifty-five doesn’t seem like a very large number; however, when one calculates this time otherwise – let’s say – number of months (660), number of days (20,075) or number of hours (481,800) with these calculations the numbers are so much more impressive!
Of course, we thought we knew so much after four years of high school; but, honestly, we did not have a clue of what we would learn and experience in the almost half a million hours that lay ahead of us. Here are some thought-provoking sayings that might give one pause.
Wet Behind the Ears
One explanation for this saying was circulated in the United States in the early 20th Century and alludes to the inexperience of a new born baby that is still wet. Conversely, some explain that this saying may have originated from new born farm animals that are licked behind their ears by their mothers. Either way, we have all understood that this saying means someone who is a neophyte (or, a recent high school graduate?).
A Little Knowledge is a Dangerous Thing
Most people would understand this maxim to mean that if you learn a little that it might be dangerous. However, this quote is taken from An Essay on Criticism, written by Alexander Pope in 1711. In this poetic essay, Pope writes to identify and define his own identity as a poet and a critic; he questions whether poetry should be natural or written with predetermined, artificial rules, keeping the classical poets in mind. Indeed, a little knowledge is good, but a lot of knowledge is even better! And, speaking of knowledge, think of how large your vocabulary has been expanded upon since high school!
Know Thyself (Knowing Yourself)
This Ancient Greek aphorism has been used frequently in literature and some wrongly credit this quote to such philosophers as Socrates and Pythagoras. However, it is a Delphic maxim which was inscribed in Latin (nosce te ipsum) on a plaque at the entrance of the Temple of Apollo at Delphi. Knowing yourself means respecting (but not attaching to) your weaknesses and strengths, your fears and passions, your dreams and desires, your feelings and thoughts, your dislikes and likes, your limitations and tolerances. Basically, this assertion means that man has to look at himself.
~~~~~~~~~
High school – we arrive, as if we were in a cocoon, and we emerge, after four years, like butterflies, to spread our wings. What a metamorphosis!
My closest friends are from my high school days.
Peyton Manning (American Football Quarterback)