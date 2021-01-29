The take-two, make-do happy hour at the Preserve Parking Lot Pub came just in time on Tuesday, December 1. The caged-up womenfolk, at loose ends with their cantankerous old crankies hanging around practicing and perfecting old man sounds, lured them with promises of fast carts, good booze, and loose women. Well, two out of three ain’t bad. Carts aren’t fast. That’s why they let old people drive them. And the booze—our hero, Preserve Grill Manager Gilbert Zazueta, set up a curbside COVID-19 comfort station with a fine selection of beer and wine for purchase in compliance with HOA-2 alcohol rules. But the women—oh, were they ever loose! Unleashed, uncensored, and uninhibited, the loosey-goosey gals proved they could wiggle and jiggle it bigger and better than ever!
Who better than entertainer Chuck Moses to get those happy feet into a happy dance at the Preserve Pavement Pavilion. There is no end to the varied music in his repertoire of old favorites and popular new hits. Always expanding his playlist, Chuck kept us on our toes testing some new tunes on us, but cleverly waited until we had been on the happy train for a good hour. We lent cartloads of slightly buzzed ears and responded with all thumbs up. One such new number was “Cupid Shuffle.” Since girlfriends don’t let girlfriends dance alone, Deborah Adinolfi led the parking lot pack in social distance dancing in this footloose and fancy-free line shuffle.
The women were looking good cutting loose with their new modern moves, and the men seemed content just to ogle them as they as they tried to fraternize amongst themselves as best they could, six-feet apart and wearing masks. Nobody could tell exactly what they were saying, but the gist of it seemed to be something about COVID-19 insanity, diminished vanity, a definite loss of sense of taste, and spouses so tired of seeing each other in their fat pants they had taken to wearing their masks over their eyes. Some confessed they now own a skinny wardrobe and a fat wardrobe just like their wives, featuring pieces and ensembles made of fabulous synthetic wash-and-wear blends with higher percentages of spandex. Or maybe they were discussing how much they had whittled away on that long, long list of things they had promised to do when they could finally find the time, which always involves closet space. For a happy hour and a half, thanks to Social Chair Bonnie Barazani, we kept the COVID-19 Grinch from stealing away our good times and let loose with a healthy dose of our own pandemic pandemonium.
Even those with 20/20 vision did not see 2020 coming. We remain grateful for the good things in our lives, family and friends who are safe, and our more than abundant food and shelter. We keep the front-line medical workers, teachers, and parents in our hearts and hope these challenging times have made us more kind, patient, and generous. There is power in hope, so let us all have hope for a better year in 2021.