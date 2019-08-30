When the Spanish conquerors came to Mexico, they destroyed many indigenous structures and built their cities over them, such as with the important Aztec city (Tenochtitlan) in Mexico City. In fact today, Mexico City is a live archeological zone with amazing structures being discovered daily. Surprisingly in 1978, workers were laying electrical cables and discovered the Aztec’s great Temple Mayor, two blocks from the main square (zocalo).
But Puebla was different. While the surrounding areas of Puebla had several different indigenous groups living there from 800 BC to 900 AD, and created many different structures, (including the Great Pyramid, one of the largest pyramids in the world based on height and base size), the Spaniards chose to establish Puebla in a nearby area. By the time the Spaniards arrived, this Great Pyramid was totally overgrown and they saw it as a lovely hill on which to build a beautiful church, dedicated to the Virgen of Los Remedios. This is a gorgeous church, beautifully renovated and merits the long walk up the hill to see It.
Puebla sits at 7,000 feet above sea level, and is surrounded by enormous volcanoes, the most impressive, Popocatepeti, is still active. Puebla is located in a profound seismic area with the most recent and very destructive earthquake occurring in 2017, at a 7 magnitude. It is about 2 hours southeast of Mexico City, and is the fourth largest city in Mexico, attracting many tourists based on its great food, history and culture (is a UNESCO heritage city), Talavera pottery, and world-class museums.
Just start in the center of the city with its gorgeous cathedral. This church represents the styles of renaissance, neoclassical and baroque. The inside is massive. Around the main altar you will find statues of many European kings and queens, placed there to recognize “royal” rule during the Spanish king’s dominance. Next walk over to the Rosary Chapel, which was created in the seventeenth century and is lavishly covered in gold, considered one of the wonders of the world. One of the most impressive sites is the Palafoxiana Library, created in the early 1600’s, also a UNESCO heritage site. It was founded by a bishop of the same name who donated his 5000 book collection and stipulated that all people could have access to the books.
Do you know that Cinco de Mayo got its start in Puebla, pertaining to a military battle that the Mexican army had with the French in 1862. The Mexican army was entirely outnumbered by the French but they pulled off a win, only later to succumb to the French for another two years. Be sure to indulge in some delicious foods while in Puebla, starting with Chiles en Nogada. These are stuffed chiles decorated with white cream and red pomegranate berries, reflecting the red, white and green colors of the Mexican flag. While this dish is most popular on September 16 (Independence day from Spain), you can enjoy it year round. Mole Polbano is also tasty and if you have a sweet tooth, Puebla is filled with sweet Mexican candies.
One of the key reasons I went to Puebla was to visit the new, highly-acclaimed International Baroque Museum, designed by a Japanese architect (Toyo Ito) and containing impressive collections from 17th to late 18th centuries. Amparo is another lovely museum with a rooftop restaurant and views of the many churches. I highly recommend a trip to Puebla, which makes a great long weekend get-away!
Linda Stack is the owner of Travelinda. For any questions, she can be reached at LLSTACK9597@gmail.com.