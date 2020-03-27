Puerto Vallarta has the most beautiful weather in January! When I recently stepped off the plane and entered the immigration line, it was obvious that thousands of other Americans and Canadians knew this too!
I love this city for so many reasons. First, is the fact that it has so much to offer besides beautiful beaches. I am lucky to stay with friends who winter there annually. They rent in an old low-rise gated community just off the main thoroughfare connecting the airport to downtown and beyond. We never hesitate to take the noisy, rickety buses (and some new ones with air con if we are lucky) that pass by the complex and take us downtown, jostling up and down! Fare is just ten pesos (50 cents). We love to walk on the Malecon, a long seaside boardwalk lined with art sellers, stores, shops, and restaurants galore. And there is a beautiful array of sea animal sculptures just waiting to be photographed!
On different days of the weeks, there are several crowded local markets. These markets sell great food of all kinds, both to eat there or take home. In between the different stalls, there are a variety of different musical groups to entertain you. We never leave without some flaky Argentinian empanadas to take home with us and also some delicious flavored hummus, (I like chipotle).
Now for restaurants! This is always the highlight of our day and we plan on eating out most every night. For a special occasion, Café des Artists is wonderful. You feel you are in a tree-filled garden, with tables spread out on different levels and twinkling lights in the trees above to give it a romantic atmosphere. And the food is very good here. As Richard Burton lived in PV, first with one wife and then with Liz Taylor, his two homes and annexes, high in the hills overlooking the ocean, have been turned into very interesting restaurants with beautiful ocean views. We particularly like a buffet brunch served on Sundays in Hacienda San Angel (reservations are necessary) and at night it is great for dinner, usually with large groups of mariachis there to entertain you. Another favorite of mine is La Palapa (straw umbrella) which is situated right on the sandy ocean front (you can sit and feel sand between your toes), or you can sit back a bit and floor below your feet.
One great area for eating is the older part of town, called Zona Romantica, which is a few blocks back off the beach. Here, there are many restaurants and sidewalk cafes. One of my favorites is Fajita Republic, where you can enjoy updated Mexican food.
Puerto Vallarta is very large and extends for many miles to both the north and south. In both areas, particularly to the north in an area called Nayarit, you have many chic resorts, beautifully situated on the gorgeous blue sea. They can be just hotels but also can contain condos and villas spread out over lush properties. Everything you desire is right there for you, whether is it is water sports, para sailing, fishing, whale watching etc. And what about a relaxing spa treatment, maybe even a massage out under a canopy on the edge of the water. There is nothing more tranquil than hearing the waves while someone smooths out tensions in your body!
Linda Stack is owner of Travelinda, LLC and can be reached at LLSTACK9597@gmail.com.