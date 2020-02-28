Saturday, March 14 and Sunday, March 15 is the 17th annual Rails in the Garden Tour in Tucson. This year the locations are on the west side of Tucson and two layouts are in Saddlebrooke. These railroads are outdoor layouts in “G” or Garden scale generally around 1:24. The Saddlebrooke layouts feature live steam and battery power. Both layouts are of an earlier era.
The Bobcat and Quail Railroad is located at 62066 E. Amberwood Dr. and has two towns, No Name and Ta Rut. It reflects an early 1930 period with logging and ranching in the Four Corners area. These places actually exist on the planet! Do you know where?
The South Park and Western Railroad is located at 39794 Riverwood Dr. This railroad is on a raised two-and-a-half-foot tall bed for your viewing pleasure. The live steam engines are a pleasure to watch as they work their way around this early west themed site.
Seven more layouts are located south of Saddlebrooke giving the rail fan a true taste of this hobby in the west Tucson area, Full information is on the Tucson Garden Railway Society webpage at: tucsongrs.org.
The layouts will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. There is no charge to visit the layouts. Cash donations to support the Community Food Bank and the Tucson Garden Railway Society’s community project are accepted at each site.