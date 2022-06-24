With so much chaos in the world, we can be pulled into various degrees of negativity. At times, we can become fearful, angry or frustrated. So, the question is how to stay centered, peaceful and loving. Spiritual meditation is the act of focusing your thoughts on a higher power or purpose. It can be used to connect with your soul, find guidance, or simply achieve a state of peace and relaxation. There are many ways of meditating, so finding the method that works best for you is key.

Mantra-Based Meditation

This type of meditation focuses on repeating certain words or phrases with each breath to achieve clarity and inner calm.

Focused Meditation

Also referred to as a mindfulness practice, this type of meditation requires individuals to focus solely on their breathing or an object they can see clearly in front of them for extended periods of time without thinking about anything else outside the moment.

Moving Meditation

This form of meditation involves focusing on one’s breathing while performing slow physical movements or exercises. Examples include qigong, tai chi, yoga, and walking.

Loving-Kindness Meditation

The aim of this style of meditation is to generate self-love by developing loving energy and compassion for oneself and others. This practice involves the use of certain phrases like “May I be safe, happy and at peace.”

Visualization-Based Meditation

While engaged in this type of spiritual practice, individuals focus solely on visualizing a scenario or object that brings them inner peace and happiness without thinking about anything else outside the moment.

There is no right or wrong way to meditate. Start with just a few minutes in silence and then allow that few minutes to lengthen into a few more. Simply taking the time to quiet the mind and focus on your breath is all that is necessary to embrace a beneficial meditation practice.

People who meditate regularly experience an increased sense of well-being, calm, and connection to a higher source. It helps develop a positive outlook on life. Practicing meditation helps people look past the negative aspects of their lives more easily. Meditation provides a better quality of sleep, which is so important for stress reduction and it helps lower blood pressure.

At the SaddleBrooke club fair held some months back, a lot of people expressed an interest in meditation. The Metaphysical Explorations group will meet again starting in the Fall and this will be one of the topics that will be presented. In the meantime, check out our website at sbmetaphysical.com. Our club is an inclusive, open-minded group of individuals that share, support, and encourage spiritual growth through exploring metaphysics to enhance daily life experiences and community.

