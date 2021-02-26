Wednesday Morning Practice Session at MountainView
(9 a.m. to 12 p.m.)
Due to COVID-19, all activity rooms in the MV Club House remain closed indefinitely.
We will let you know when the situation changes.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Open Mah Jongg at MountainView
(12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thursday Night Open Mah Jongg
(Second and Third Thursday Night from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.)
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Please stay stay and well.
Thank you for your patience and support during these difficult times.
Any questions? Call Seena at (520) 818-2218.