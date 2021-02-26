Wednesday Morning Practice Session at MountainView

(9 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

Due to COVID-19, all activity rooms in the MV Club House remain closed indefinitely.

We will let you know when the situation changes.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Open Mah Jongg at MountainView

(12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thursday Night Open Mah Jongg

(Second and Third Thursday Night from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.)

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please stay stay and well.

Thank you for your patience and support during these difficult times.

Any questions? Call Seena at (520) 818-2218.