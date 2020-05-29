Red Tail hawks have nested in the SaddleBrooke area for many years and for the last 15 years I have followed different nests and photographed the raising of little chicks until they leave the nest.
The Red Tail Hawk is one of the largest birds you'll see in North America. Yet, the biggest female weighs in at only three pounds. When courting, Red Tail Hawks put on a display in which they soar in wide circles at great height. The male dives steeply, then shoots up again at an angle nearly as steep. The oldest known Red Tail was a least 30 years, 8 months old when found in Michigan in 2011, the same state where it was banded in 1981.
Nest sites are variable, usually in a tree up to 120' above ground. The nest (built by both sexes) is a bulky bowl of sticks lined with finer material often leafy green branches. Two to three eggs are laid, and incubation occurs by both parents. The female remains with the young most of the time during the first few weeks and the male brings most of the food and the female tears it into small pieces.
The young leave the nest in about six to seven weeks after hatching but are not capable of strong flight for about two weeks or more. Fledglings may remain with the parents for several more weeks.
This year I have been following one Red Tail Hawk nest and found a day when a Glossy snake was brought to the nest and the chicks had a ball eating the snake!! Below is a series of photos taken on Wednesday, April 22. In addition to this hawk nest, I'm following four Great Horned Owl nests.
Mother nature is great!!