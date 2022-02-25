Research from the National Institutes of Health shows that participating in the arts may improve the health, well-being, and independence of older adults. Do your part by registering now for one or more art classes sponsored by the SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild! All classes are conveniently located in the Topaz Room at the Arts & Crafts Center adjacent to the MountainView Country Club.
Visit the Guild’s website at saddlebrookefinearts.org for more information on these classes starting in April:
Picasso Portraits with Robbie Summers
Wednesday, April 6, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
After studying how Picasso rearranged the features of the face, you will assemble various facial portraits before creating your very own Picasso masterpiece.
Norwegian Rosemaling with Connie Kotke
Wednesday, April 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Rosemaling is a decorative art that originated in Norway during the 1800s. This class is for beginners. Using oil paints, you’ll learn basic design elements, color palettes and brush strokes to decorate a flat, wooden Easter egg just in time for the holiday.
Drawing in Colored Pencil with Laurie Brussel
Tuesdays, April 19 through May 10, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Colored pencil is a very impressive, sensitive medium. When used properly, the colors become luminescent. You’ll learn to get the most valued results while understanding color theory and composition.
Also, don’t forget to sign up for one or both of our upcoming outreach events:
- Art & Wine on Wednesday, March 30, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. This is a fun fundraising event with proceeds donated to the Pinal County K-9 Corps.
- Art Sampler (formerly called “I Can’t Draw a Stick Figure”) on Saturday, April 9, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come explore a variety of mediums—especially if you think you don’t have any artistic talent.
Registration forms and more information is available on our website (saddlebrookefinearts.org).