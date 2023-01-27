The next popular Art & Wine Event, sponsored by the SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild, is set for Saturday, March 25, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Activity Center (64518 E. Galveston, in HOA-1 in SaddleBrooke). Join your friends and neighbors to complete a western-themed painting featuring cowboy boots and cacti while enjoying a sack supper and sipping on wine or water. All proceeds will be donated to a local nonprofit.

On arrival, you can expect a lively room filled with your friends and neighbors; a relaxing beverage from the “bar”; and a chance to mingle and chat before finding your favorite seat. As you finish eating, don your apron and study the pencil drawing on the canvas. A tray of acrylic paints appears, and off you go with step-by-step instructions.

For just $49 per person, you’ll get an enjoyable evening that includes your art supplies, an apron, food and two glasses of wine. The instructor and several Guild helpers will guide you every step of the way to make sure you have a fun and memorable experience.

Art and Wine Events fill up fast, so sign up today on our website at saddlebrookefinearts.org.