Go ahead. Ask your grandchildren if they have ever heard of these sayings. Chances are, they might have fleetingly heard a few, but they probably have no clue as to their meaning. However, let’s see if you recall these from your foggy past.
Piece of Cake
It is hard to believe that this small idiomatic phrase dates to the mid-19th Century in the southern states and was part of a hidden insult. Black slaves would compete in “cake walks” and, ostensibly, would do the dance to mock the ostentatious gestures of the white slave owners. The winners of the cake walk would be given a cake for their prize, which delighted the slaves because mocking the slave owners was easy. Hence, winning the cake walk prize amounted to a piece of cake!
It’s Not Rocket Science
The word “rocket” first gained prominence in the early 20th Century in association with the term fireworks rockets. In February 1927, the term rocket-ship was connected with space-travel and appeared in Popular Science. However, the general population in America soon became knowledgeable of the word rocket when, in the 1940’s, German Werner von Braun, who defected to the U.S., led U.S. scientists in the development of the V-2 rocket. The word rocket soon became part of the American lexicon.
The term rocket science relates to a difficult body of knowledge, which is generally outside of the capabilities of an average person. But, interestingly, the term rocket science became associated with the sport of football, as in this entry in The Daily Intelligencer of Pennsylvania, December 1985:
“Coaching football is not rocket science and it’s not brain surgery. It’s a game, nothing more.”
For the Birds
This common phrase hails from WWII and is U.S. Army slang. It is a shortened form of the vulgar version “That’s shxt for the birds,” which refers to the habit of birds pecking on horse dropping in order to locate seeds.
The phrase, for the birds, appeared in October 1944, in an interview with a Sergt. Buck Erickson of Camp Ellis, Illinois:
"Don't take too seriously this belief that we have football at Camp Ellis solely for the entertainment of the personnel - that's strictly for the birds.”
Hence, the saying for the birds, suggests not to take anything seriously and, further, that something is irrelevant.
Monday Morning Quarterbacking
The phrase originated before the 1930’s and is still in use today. It refers to someone who questions or criticizes (unfairly) the actions or decisions of another. It came into prominence in 1931 when the phrase was used by Harvard’s star quarterback, Barry Wood. At the time, college football came under attack because of “perceived over-reaching by coaches, recruiting scandals, and an over-emphasis on winning by the press and coaches. On December 4, 1931, at a meeting of the New England Association of Colleges and Secondary Schools in Boston, Wood addressed the issues by saying that the over-emphasis on winning should be placed in the stands and not on the field. Woods defended football and indicated that discussion about why something is radically wrong with football is because of language used by “the Monday morning quarterbacks.”