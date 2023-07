No rooms to let in Lake Oswego...

Tree house only option to go:

sharing airspace with nearby tree,

oxygen and fresh air free.

Reach down, pluck cherries,

spit out the seeds.

New trees grow

between the weeds...

Not so bad to live up high.

Night stars light up the sky.

As my eyes take their rest,

owls watch from their nest

Birds announce morning is here—

underneath this tree are three deer.

I’ll sign a lease for a year or two,

fun way to face life anew!

—Stuart Watkins