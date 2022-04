Residents of unit 45 ushered in spring with a block party featuring the music of Chuck Moses. All the neighbors on Borago Ct. with several other helpers organized the fun event. A windy day and below normal temps didn't hamper the festivities. Over 70 residents shared lots of tasty snacks and desserts, danced to Chuck's music, played corn hole and generally had a good ole time.

