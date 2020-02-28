Although this article features Delys Nast, maybe her alias should be “Jill Nast.” I say this because anyone who gets to know her will quickly realize that she is not a Jack of All Trades, but definitely a Jill of All Trades! Many of you may already have seen her paintings at the Fine Arts Guild Show— but she has even more to offer for the artisan enthusiast. But first, a little background to explain how she came to have so many talents.
Delys was born in Minnesota to a mother who was an artist and a father who was a musician— so you may think that her talents are acquired genetically. True, her parents’ abilities had a profound influence on her development, but the talent part is definitely all hers, due to her own ambitions. She started out at the Minnesota College of Design, and soon decided to take courses at different institutions so that she could truly diversify and find what she really liked to do. Obviously Delys discovered that she is not a person to follow just one path, but rather one to feel free to try her hand at many different venues. She took her many talents to several different major companies, such as Josten’s, Liberty and Kodak, and found her strength to be in creative marketing and directing for those (as well as other) companies. Her willingness to try new things is evident in the variety of pieces she has created and continues to create.
Her paintings represent things that have meant a lot to her in life. Her horses are a reflection of the fact that her mother grew up on a horse farm so, she also developed a love for horses (which she owned) and all things outdoors. She also decided to learn woodcarving, so she has several birds which she has carved in a contemporary manner. In addition, she is an active member of the SaddleBrooke Silversmith and Lapidary Club and consequently has created many very interesting and beautiful pieces. Come to the Arts and Craft Fair at the Mountainview Clubhouse on Saturday, March 7 to see for yourself her many talents. You might just have to purchase something to take home with you!
In taking the above photos of Delys and some examples of her work in her studio, I couldn’t help but notice the guitar on the floor below the paintings. When I asked her about it, she said that since her father was a musician, she of course had to try her hand at that, too. Maybe we’ll see her in a musical group someday here in SaddleBrooke, too?