Saddlebrooke resident John Floyd’s recently published book, The Expendable, took top honors in the nonfiction category of the Arizona Author’s Association’s 2020 Literary Contest. Published by Trou de Lapin Press, The Expendable was also an Amazon number one, new release this past August.
In this gripping story, told through the experiences of a young Navy corpsman, readers find themselves caught up in the harrowing events surrounding the greatest military defeat in the history of the United States—America’s loss of the Philippine Islands to the Japanese in the opening months of World War II. The Expendable is the true story of Patrol Wing 10, PT Squadron 3, and a Navy corpsman, CWO4 Charles Conrad Beckner, who was among those left behind when the US Navy moved the fleet to the safety of Allied waters. Transferred to PT Squadron 3 as a machine gunner, Beckner was involved in the evacuation of General Macarthur, but was once again left behind with Japanese troops closing in. He, like many of his comrades-in-arms, refused to surrender.
The Expendable is based on Dr. Floyd's close relationship with CWO4 Charles Beckner over four decades and on years of focused research on the early war in the Pacific. “Writing the book was an arduous process with a long learning curve,” he said. Although he had published two dozen scientific articles in peer-reviewed medical journals, creating a readable 500-page book demanded a different set of writing skills. “I’m happy with the final product, but there were many people who contributed along the way.” The eBook formatting and design was done by another Saddlebrooke resident, Sharon K. Miller (Buckskin Books LLC). Floyd’s primary editor, Wynne Brown (Wynne Brown LLC) acted as developmental manuscript editor and designed the print book interior layout and cover.
John Lewis Floyd, MD, is a retired physician and the son-in-law of the book’s central figure, CWO4 Charles Conrad Beckner. John and his wife Barbara, both USAF Veterans, live in SaddleBrooke and spend summers at their Colorado home. When not socially distancing and helping with the virtual education of a second-grade granddaughter, they also enjoy exploring far-flung corners of the world.
More information about The Expendable, including maps, family photos, and military images, is available at Dr. Floyd’s website. Visit www.expendable.us.