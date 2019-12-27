We had a special treat when there were no dance rooms available for our regular dance class last week, Britt and Bob O'Grady invited us all over to their home for a typical Swedish Christmas celebration. Britt is originally from Sweden and shared with us a multitude of Swedish decorations and artifacts which were beautiful. We learned some very enjoyable Swedish country dances from Britt on their patio and were introduced to some delicious traditional Swedish foods. A great time was had by all.
Our English country dance group meets on Thursday afternoons from 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. usually in the Vermilion Room at SaddleBrooke One so be sure to give us a try as in addition to being good for the mind and body, the camaraderie is great. It's best to call ahead if you can come especially if we are in a different venue. You can call Enid Fowler at (520) 818-1932 or Kay White at (520) 818-9482.