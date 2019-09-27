The SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild, in partnership with the University of Arizona Museum of Art, will present the second of two lectures on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., in the west ballroom of the MountainView Clubhouse. The speaker will be docent, Gerry Bates and his subject will be "Over the Top: Baroque Art and Architecture of the 17th. Century".
Exuberant! Extravagant! Flamboyant! Responding to the rising influence of the Protestant Reformation, Baroque art and architecture aimed to inspire awe in the viewer and reestablish the authority of the Catholic Church. The Baroque style is characterized by exaggerated motion and clear detail that produced exuberance and grandeur in sculpture, painting, architecture, literature, dance, and music. Baroque iconography was direct, obvious, and dramatic, intending to appeal above all to the senses and emotions.
Please mark your calendars and plan to come early for coffee. As always, the lectures are free and are in the Ballroom West of the MountainView Clubhouse. We look forward to seeing you.