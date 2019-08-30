The SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild, in partnership with the University of Arizona Museum of Art, will present the first of two lectures on Wednesday, Sept.4, at 10:30 a.m., in the west ballroom of the MountainView Clubhouse. The presenter will be docent, Tammy Bearden and the subject will be "Painters of the Southwest: Maynard Dixon and Friends". Maynard Dixon was a noted illustrator, landscape and mural painter of the early 20th. century American West. He and his friends, Xavier Martinez, Edward Borein, Jimmy Swinnerton and others painted the desert, Native Americans, early settlers and cowboys. Maynard Dixon was one of Tucson's own and his home still stands!
Looking ahead, the second lecture will be on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 10:30 a.m. The speaker will be docent, Gerry Bates and his subject will be "Over the Top: Baroque Art and Architecture of the 17th. Century".
Please mark your calendars and plan to come early for coffee. As always, the lectures are free and are in the Ballroom West of the MountainView Clubhouse. We look forward to seeing you.