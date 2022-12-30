The SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild (SBFAG) is a nonprofit organization that provides educational, skill-building and social opportunities for Guild members and SaddleBrooke residents alike. One popular activity is our quarterly Art & Wine Event, where friends and neighbors join in to paint a completed work of art while enjoying a sack supper and wine or water.

Proceeds from the Art & Wine event on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, were donated to Artisans Beyond Borders. Valarie James, a member of this vibrant arts ministry sponsored by Tucson’s Grace St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, accepted the check from SBFAG President Karen Brungardt and Vice President Janet Frost at the organization’s monthly meeting in early November.

The arts ministry began in 2004, when Arizona borderland residents began to find exquisite embroideries left behind in the desert south of Tucson. These “Heirlooms in the Sand,” with smart feminine sensibilities in each stitch, prompted organizers to find a way to bring attention and respect to the makers. Years later, they continue to directly help vulnerable families by using the healing power of creativity to restore grace and agency through traditional handwork, solidarity among the artisans, and respect for cultural and familial arts across borders.

According to the ministry’s website, Artisans Beyond Borders embroider mantas, also known as servilletas, and then border the cloth with crochet tejido de gancho. Hand-stitched mantas are often passed down generationally in the family. Mantas are traditionally used for wrapping ‘swaddling’ tortillas, bread, and other foodstuffs for one’s family, to keep food fresh and warm. The cloth is used as a satchel, an excellent alternative to plastic wrap. Many mantas become cherished table centerpieces. They can also be devotional.

Artisans Beyond Border’s bordados are stitched on 100 percent cotton Manta cloth, the traditional cloth of Mexico with origins dating back to the Aztec empire. Manta cloth is all natural, unbleached organic cotton that provides thermal insulation and perfect breathability.

For an exciting new roster of winter art classes starting in January, look for the next Art & Wine Event in late March and be sure to visit the Guild’s website, online at saddlebrookefinearts.org.