The SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild is a nonprofit organization that provides educational, skill-building and social opportunities for Guild members and SaddleBrooke residents alike. One popular activity is our quarterly Art & Wine Event, where friends and neighbors join in to paint a completed work of art while enjoying a sack supper and wine or water.

Proceeds from the Art & Wine event held on Wednesday, March 30 were donated to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit. Sergeant Rory Skedel and Deputy Ken Nardelli were on hand at the Guild’s April meeting to accept a check for $1,500 from President Karen Brungardt. Also joining in the presentation was Morgan, an active two-year-old Belgian Malinois. This breed is ideal for supporting the patrol division to search, locate and apprehend suspects. Much of their work involves searching vehicles for contraband (drugs, human smuggling) on I-10 between Tucson and Phoenix.

According to Sgt. Skedel, the money will be used to purchase bite sleeves and electronic collars that enable handlers to communicate commands to the dogs even when they’re searching far away.

Look for the next Art & Wine Event this summer; visit the Guild’s website at saddlebrookefinearts.org for more information and registration form.