The SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild is a nonprofit organization that provides educational, skill-building and social opportunities for Guild members and SaddleBrooke residents alike. One popular activity is our quarterly Art & Wine Event where friends and neighbors join in to paint a completed work of art while enjoying a sack supper and wine or water.
Proceeds from the Art & Wine Event held on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, were donated to Family First Pregnancy Care Center and Family Diaper Bank in Oracle. The organization serves children, parents and families residing in communities and rural areas surrounding SaddleBrooke, where approximately 56 percent of children live in poverty. A $1,500 check was presented to representatives from Family First at the Guild’s January 2022 monthly meeting.
The next Art & Wine Event is set for Wednesday, March 30; visit the Guild’s website at saddlebrookefinearts.org and click on Guild Outreach for more information and registration form. The Pinal County K-9 Corps will benefit from proceeds of this event.
Membership in the SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild is growing, with 107 active members as of January. Members pay just $25 per year and receive discounts on art classes… plus many other benefits to increase their enjoyment of the fine arts.