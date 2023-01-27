The SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild invites you and your guests to its 2023 Fine Arts Show. Join us at MountainView Clubhouse on from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, February 17 and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 18. A cash bar cocktail reception will also be held during the Friday evening show.

At least 30 talented artists will display work ranging from traditional oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings to other unique forms of fine art—including painted gourds, sculptures, ceramic and multimedia creations and more.

Take a leisurely stroll through the Show while chatting with friends and neighbors. The variety of fine art available for purchase changes from year to year; there’s always something new to enjoy. You may also want to commission a unique work—like a family or pet portrait—from one of the artists

Watch for more information about the Fine Arts Show in the weeks to come, and visit the Guild’s new website, online for our full schedule of art classes this winter and spring at saddlebrookefinearts.org.