The Saddlebrooke Fine Arts Guild is excited to present our line-up of Summer classes in the Topaz room in the Arts & Crafts Center in HOA-2.
Want to have a little fun this summer? Get out of the house? Meet some great people?
Well, the Saddlebrooke Fine Arts Guild has just the thing for you. Don't have supplies? For $10 extra, the instructor will furnish the supplies. No excuses, just fun.
You could take one or all of these classes with our award-winning instructors, Karen Brungardt and Renee Pearson:
Watercolor Batik, using wax, rice paper and watercolor.
- Desert Birds in watercolor.
- Paint a sunflower using a glazing technique in watercolor.
- Discover different watercolor texture techniques using many household items.
- Learn to create depth in your paintings, yes, also watercolor.
- Take failed watercolor paintings and learn to weave them into a new, exciting piece of art.
Now, all you have to do is make your selection or selections, then register from the website, online at www.saddlebrookefinearts.org. Mail your registration form and check and you’ll be in the class or classes of your choice.