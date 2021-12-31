Where can you view beautifully sewn quilts, take a chance on three raffle quilts and Silent Auction items, purchase handmade pieces, and watch sewing and craft demonstrations given by our members? And admission is free? Why, at the SaddleBrooke Friday Quilters Quilt Show to be held on Sunday, March 13th, that’s where! This well-received event will be held at the SaddleBrooke Mountain View Ballroom from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There will be over 100 quilts displayed at the show, and we would love your input. You will have the opportunity to vote for your “Viewer’s Choice” quilt. This is a treasured ribbon of recognition for a member for their quilt. First and second place ribbons are awarded.
All proceeds from this Quilt Show funds our charitable and educational activities. Raffle tickets will be available for purchase at the Quilt Show and from your friendly SB Friday Quilter! Our SB Friday Quilters normally have only one raffle quilt at our show, but this time there will be three! A lot of COVID sewing these last two years!
In addition to the members quilts on display that you can vote on, and raffle quilts, there will also be vintage quilts on display too. You may see some that are reminiscent of days long past. Hope to see you in March!