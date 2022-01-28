Our Quilt Show will soon be here! This event will be held on Sunday, March 13 in the Mountain View Ballroom from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. In addition to over 100 quilts on display, three raffle quilts, along with various Silent Auction items, we will also feature our Boutique and craft demonstrations. Admission is free.
Kelly Rospond and Barbara Turner oversee the Boutique. There is such a large variety of handmade items, we are sure that you will find something! Everything from placemats, bags, baby quilts, kitchen items and table runners just to name a few. Look for the Boutique sign!
Demonstrations will be held in the ballroom. Talented club members on hand to show you how to create different mediums are, Tami Graeber: Beaded edging for bindings; Tana Hamm: Fused collage pictures and CA Small: Fiber Arts/dimensional applique techniques. Learn something new!
Part of the SaddleBrooke Friday Quilters’ mission is to give to charity. This quilt show funds part of that. Recently, our club had a live auction of items that as quilters we felt we do not need anymore. If you know a quilter, you know she has a stash, usually quite large, of fabric, patterns, sewing notions etc. Over 100 items were donated by club members and SB residents and subsequently auctioned. Items sold from a few dollars to around $50. We raised quite a bit for the Food Bank!
Pictured are club members Linda Crum and Carol Zupancic presenting a check for $1,900 to Tri-Community Food Bank Representative Rosemary Douglas. The Food Bank was overjoyed to receive our contribution. Rosemary stated, “Your donation will help us provide emergency food boxes to almost 300 families (or 900 individuals) monthly.”
The TCFB serves the communities of Oracle, San Manuel, Mammoth, and Dudleyville. They order food items such as produce, frozen meats and fish from the United Food Bank. Peanut butter, pasta, soup, tuna, flour, oil, toiletries, laundry detergent, toilet paper, adult diapers, feminine hygiene products, even pet food are supplemented via direct or cash donations. It’s rare for the Food Bank to turn much away! The Food Bank provided 250 turkey dinners for Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners. The Food Bank, located in Mammoth, has a drop-off location at Basha’s. Convenient for all SaddleBrooke residents!
The SaddleBrooke Friday Quilters would like to Thank You in advance for attending our Quilt Show. Hope to see you all on Sunday, March 13.