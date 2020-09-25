Yes, your Gift Shop is “up and running” while strictly adhering to CDC guidelines for everyone's safety.
We all have preferred ways of dealing with social distancing. Many find ourselves reading more, so this is an opportune time to remind you that the Gift Shop features books of various genres. We’d like to acquaint you with our member writers who have one or more of their works in the Gift Shop.
Alphabetically;
Kevin J. BROUGHER is an author and game inventor; his writings have been published for 30 years. Kevin joined the Gift Shop in 2016. His works include "Thinking/Learning Books", children's books, and board, card and dice games.
Karen BRUNGARDT is an author of science fiction and fantasy novels under the name "K. E. Brungardt." She has been writing for 20 years. Karen joined the gift shop in 2008. Her writings include the novel "Exchanger" and "Dr. Trouble," a novella.
Mark ERICKSON is a mystery/fantasy author. Mark joined the Gift Shop in 2018. He writes under the pseudonym of "Marcia Richards" and has been writing over the last ten years. Mark's current novel is "Finding Patricia."
Patricia P. FREMONT-SMITH is a "free verse" writer. She joined the Gift Shop in 2019. Writing has been a "life-long process" Patricia says, but she became a "serious" writer in 2017. Patricia published a collection of her beloved sister, Phyllis Garten’s poems titled “A World Made Whole.”
Richard Morrison “Dick” KERR is a fiction writer. He began writing in 2000 and joined the Gift Shop in 2001. Dick is a fine arts painter and has authored several books. His current novel is “Justice Above Timberline.”
Robert S. “Bob” SIMPSON is a historian and writer, who joined the Gift Shop in 2019. Bob authored “A SaddleBrooke Water Primer,” “Charoleau Gap: Connecting a French Family with Tucson History,” and “From the Canada del Oro to the Tortolitas” (two volumes).
John D. SMITH is an author who became a "serious" poetry and prose writer in 1960. John joined the Gift Shop in 2019. A selection of his poems, “Amber Glass” was published in 2018.
James “Jim” TAYBURN joined us in the Gift Shop this year 2020; He is an author and poet who has been writing for 40 years. Jim’s book titles are “Growing in the Spirit” and “Lyrical Living” which he describes as mainly "spiritual poetry."
John Stuart WATKINS is an author and poet who has been writing since high school. He joined the Gift Shop in 2019. Stuart's works include: “Oracle, Arizona and Beyond”, “Southwest Trails and Tales” and others.
As you see, our shop offers a variety of browse worthy writers who reside here in the "Brooke," so, come visit us. If you are looking for special gifts including, clothing, books, jewelry, artwork, games or greeting cards please stop by. The Gift Shop is located in SaddleBrooke One near the Clubhouse and next door to the fitness center.