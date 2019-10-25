This month the SaddleBrooke Gift Shop is featuring the artist Russ Stokes, who is a published photographer specializing in the Southwest.
Russ was born in Seattle, Washington and attended primary school in Woodinville, Washington. His family moved to Anaheim, California in the early 1950's, then later to San Diego where he attended high school. Russ continued his education at Montana State University where he majored in Criminology.
In 1964 Russ joined the U. S. Navy and served for four years at the U. S. Naval Amphibious Base in Coronado, California.
Russ met his wife, Angela, while both were doing volunteer work. Previously, his career was in Crisis and Risk Management. Both Angela and him lived in Carlsbad, California before retiring to SaddleBrooke in 2004.
As so many of us did, Russ and Angela fell in love with SaddleBrooke as soon as they first saw the backdrop of the Catalina Mountains. They bought their home that same day. SaddleBrooke was everything they were looking for in a retirement community from the gorgeous views to the active lifestyle.
Russ began taking “pictures” when he was a teenager and his love of photography has grown ever since. He considers the “Great Outdoors” to be his studio while photographing wildlife and landscapes. Russ states, "I find peace behind the lens".
Russ also does portrait, group photography, photo greeting cards and prints; as well as, photo restoration and custom photo work. Many of his prints and photo greeting cards are available at the SaddleBrooke Gift Shop. Russ uses digital camera equipment and shoots images in Raw (digital negative) format. Russ has a home office/studio where he processes his images using computer software and prints the majority of his own images, enlargements and greeting cards.
Russ says that he finds "great satisfaction in completing custom and restorative photography work for clients."
In addition to photography, travel is another of his favorite things—especially exploring Europe and the South Pacific Islands.
Russ joined the Gift Shop in the spring of 2016, having been introduced to it by a current member. There, he showcases his photograph prints and photo greeting cards. Russ has contributed greatly to the Gift Shop with his writing of numerous articles about its member artisans. He particularly enjoys greeting and talking with the resident shoppers and guests while assisting them in finding their ideal item(s) or gifts.
Russ encourages others to enjoy every moment nature shares and to live life to the fullest every day.
The SaddleBrooke Gift Shop is staffed alternately by member artists who volunteer their time to help ensure the shop’s success. If you are looking for handcrafted gifts, clothing, books, jewelry, artwork, games or greeting cards please stop by and visit Russ and your resident artisans. The SaddleBrooke Gift Shop is located in SaddleBrooke One, near the Clubhouse and next door to the fitness center. Currently it is open seven days a week from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.