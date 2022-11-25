Ann Rolando showed her sister the new card display case at the SaddleBrooke Gift Shop. Ann is one of several residents who make their own cards for sale. And the various cards are one of the items that get sold almost every day. Some of the cards are made in 3-D, some have original designs, and they are all handmade with prices that keep customers returning. Do you need a sympathy card, birthday card, humorous card, or one with creative original covers? Well, they are all here and there are cards for all seasons.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up