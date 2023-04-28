The annual National Seminar of the American Needlepoint Guild was held in Tucson in August 2022. As a member of the Guild, Carolyn McSpadden, a SaddleBrooke resident of 24-years, attended the seminar and entered a piece in the exhibit. It caught the eye of one of the writers for the national magazine of the guild, “Needle Pointers”, and she wrote an article about Carolyn’s piece. It is a picture of Carolyn’s neighbors’ backyard.

When Carolyn saw the picture of the backyard of her neighbors, Al and Pat Storey, SaddleBrooke residents, she knew that it would be a wonderful piece to stitch. Although she had never done a needlepoint piece such as this before, called an adaptation, she plunged right in.

The picture was traced with the use of a light box. “I knew immediately that the blossoms should be stitched with a wonderful thread called “Fuzzy Stuff,” said Carolyn. Using a special blending technique, she used seven shades of blue to create the sky. The lower third of the piece and the agave required a great deal of interpretation on Carolyn’s part, in order to get the effect of the scene, but leaving out unimportant parts of the photograph, such as the houses in the photo.

It took Carolyn about 18-months to complete the picture, as no stitching guide was available, and she had to choose her own colors of threads and stitches. There was a lot of “putting in and taking out of colors and stitches,” until she got the effect she wanted.

Carolyn belongs to a stitching group in SaddleBrooke, which meets on Mondays and Saturdays, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in room #4, across from the gift shop in HOA-1. They invite anyone who is interested to stop in and join in the stitching fun. The group includes any type of stitching from needlepoint, cross stitch, crocheting, beading, etc. All levels of work are included, from beginning to more advanced. We would be happy to help anyone who is a beginner get started. For more information on the group, call Judy Hans at (520) 818-3285.

A display of Carolyn’s work may be seen in room #4 on Saturday, May 6, from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.