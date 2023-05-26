On Saturday, May 6, the SaddleBrooke Paper Crafters attended a fun shop “field trip” to Bluemoon Scrapbook store in Tucson. Susan and Ann, the owners of the only paper crafting store in Tucson greeted the members and introduced us to the events of the morning. Bluemoon Scrapbooking offers an array of card stock, designer papers, stamps, dies, stencils, mixed media, adhesives and ephemera from a vast variety of manufacturers both domestic and international. The displays and sample cards offered by the store presented ideas and inspiration and enough paper crafting temptations for our members to fill their shopping baskets. It was fun to see everyone comparing their shopping treasures as they waited in line to check out.

Along with a morning of fun shopping, there were two opportunities to learn a couple of new papercrafting techniques. Missy lead the instruction table where members learned how to make two foiled cards using the “glimmer” machine. And, Johanna designed and lead the group on making a “shabby chic” card and tag.

Besides in-store shopping, Bluemoon offers classes, online shopping and will mail orders directly to your home. Of course, you can always stop by the store to pick up your order as the store constantly adds new and exciting paper crafting supplies and products.

We thank the ladies at Bluemoon Scrapbooking for a fun-filled papercrafting experience.

Our next Paper Crafter’s Meeting will be on Wednesday, June 14, in the HOA-1 craft room 4, at 1 p.m. Visitors are always welcome.