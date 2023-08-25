When the weather outside is frightful... what do Papercrafters do? Well... if you are a member of the Saddlebrooke Papercrafters Club (SBPC), you make Holiday Cards!

Every month, a member of the SBPC plans a Fun Shop for members to attend. During these Fun Shops members learn new techniques, make a new Fun Fold or have the opportunity to try out a new card making

material.

On Saturday, July 15 members of the SBPC attended a July Fun shop led by Kris Holmes called “Christmas Card in a Box”. During this Fun shop, each attending member prepared four packets with the essential card elements needed to make a card. At the end of the Fun Shop, each attending member walked away with a head start on their holiday cardmaking by taking home four completed cards. It was a fun way to beat the heat during this hot summer weather, and I think I even heard a few HO-HO-HOS as I drove out of sight!