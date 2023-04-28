The SaddleBrooke Paper Crafters meet on the second Wednesday of every month. We meet in the HOA-1 Craft Center, room 4. Our meetings begin with social time at 12:30 p.m., and the general meeting starts at 1 p.m.

Our meetings provide for members to share ideas, techniques and samples of new card making and paper crafting. Each month kits of various materials are provided and also a special word/phrase is stated to use as a theme for a paper crafting item. The next month members bring their completed cards/items which are shared with the club along with any unique methods/supplies used in their creations. Also at our meetings we have a short demonstration (demo) of a method or technique for members to try on their own.

On one Saturday of each month, an additional event, a Fun Shop, is held and presented by several members of the club. Attendees will usually leave the two hour class with completed items and new ideas to try on their own.

Two Recent Fun Shops Included the Following:

Ink Magic was presented by Ann LaPerre & Roberta Hafvenstein on the use of Alcohol Ink as backgrounds for silhouette die cuts and as card bases. Techniques were shown and performed by the attendees who each left with three completed cards.

Hand-stitched Greeting Cards was presented by Bobbie Clare, Andrea Sahl & Kris Holmes. Attendees received kits to make 4 cards and materials to do the piercing of cardstock and sewing of the designs. Additional packets of ideas were given to attendees at the end of the fun shop.

For the month of April, Ann LaPerre and Roberta Hafvenstein planned what has become our annual Spring Fling. It is a luncheon with games and shared time especially for those Snowbirds who miss our Holiday Luncheon in December. This event was held on Tuesday, April 4, with members getting to know more about each other.

Visitors are welcome to attend our monthly meetings and see what we are all about!